Now that Wonder Woman 1984 has released to mixed reviews and a muted box-office haul, the next great hope of the DCEU is James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad. Despite featuring a cast of obscure DC Comics characters, fans are looking forward to the mayhem that Gunn's team of supervillains will unleash onscreen. When a fan on Twitter recently expressed a hope that The Suicide Squad would stay true to its roots by featuring graphic and gory violence, Gunn confirmed his movie's R rating.

Yes it’s rated R. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 31, 2020

"Yes it's rated R."

In the comics, the Suicide Squad is a gang of villains and anti-heroes that the Government occasionally uses to complete clandestine missions in exchange for the members getting time off from their prison sentences. The previous attempt at a live-action Suicide Squad that came out in 2016 was critically panned, and fans are hoping James Gunn will be able to turn the franchise around.

For his part, the filmmaker seems extremely enthusiastic about the movie he is making. Gunn had previously revealed that he had his choice pick of any DCEU film that he would want to direct, including the next Superman movie. Gunn chose to reboot Suicide Squad because of his love for the comics. In a Q&A released during DC FanDome, Gunn had declared that making The Suicide Squad has been the biggest, best experience of his life.

"It's gonna be different from any superhero movie ever made. This is by far the biggest movie I've ever made. This has been truly the greatest, most exciting journey of my life making this film... I will say we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film, ever. In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who's done almost all of the Marvel movies... says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined."

WarnerMedia also seems to have a great deal of faith in the project under Gunn, and they have already greenlit a spinoff series based on Peacemaker, played by John Cena, who will initially show up in The Suicide Squad. Hopefully, Gunn will be able to do for the DCEU what he has already done for the MCU in creating a successful franchise based on obscure comics characters.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad features an ensemble cast consisting of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film is scheduled to streaming on HBO as it also hit theaters on August 6, 2021.