The Suicide Squad is "heavily R-rated" and "insane," according to Rick Flag actor Joel Kinnaman. James Gunn shared the first footage from the highly anticipated movie at the DC FanDome event back in August. DC fans were blown away by what they saw and now they want more. Unfortunately, it's going to be a while before we get so see some more, especially since The Suicide Squad doesn't hit theaters until next summer.

While we don't have any new footage from The Suicide Squad on the horizon, Joel Kinnaman is giving fans a good indication of what James Gunn has crafted. In a new interview Kinnaman talked about The Secrets we Keep before getting into his collaboration with Gunn. He had nothing but positive things to say and it appears that DC fans are in for a treat. Joel Kinnaman explains.

"That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh. James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing. He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it's like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I'd never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this shit. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f***ing monster. Honestly, even though I'm in it, I can't wait to see it as a fan."

While it has not been officially confirmed that The Suicide Squad will have an R-rating when it hits theaters next summer, it certainly sounds like it will be on the extreme side of the fence. Joel Kinnaman went on to note that his co-star John Cena is a comedy master, highlighting his improv talents. You can read what Kinnaman had to say about Cena and the fun they had making The Suicide Squad below.

"So much of the action is practical with real explosions, and yeah, that movie is going to be insane. It's such a great cast that he put together. John Cena, that motherfucker is a comedic genius. No one would make us laugh on set more than John. Every scene he was in, he would go on an improvised tangent. There are so many chops in that cast, and James has such a command of it all. He knows exactly what he wants, and sometimes it's going to take him ten takes to get there, or it's going to take one. And he knows exactly when he gets what he needs because his ear is so attuned to it. It was a real learning experience for me too because I'd never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this shit. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it."

Joel Kinnaman was on board for the first Suicide Squad and says that James Gunn has created a brand-new beast. While there are changes in tone, Kinnaman believes that The Suicide Squad very much maintains the spirit of the original movie, which should make some DC fans happy. While the performances were praised and it was a hit at the box office, the first movie was not a hit with fans. Kinnaman had this to say.

"Yeah, there's definitely some new members that are already becoming real friends, but there's something about the first gang of lunatics. There was more energy put into making the movie the second time around. The first time around, there was a lot of energy put into everything around us. (Laughs.) But no, they're such good people. It's also something about the whole concept of being a squad. There was never a bad ego on either of these films; not the first or the second one. There was never a sh*tty person that was trying to suck up all the air. On both films, there were really generous, warm, funny people around that were just about feeding the collective. There's something about the concept that really helps that vibe, and because there was a core unit from the first one, I think we brought that spirit of the first film into the second one as well."

James Gunn is also very excited about The Suicide Squad. The director has been able to work on the post-production side of things while being on lockdown. As of this writing, the movie is still on schedule to open in theaters next summer, but a lot can happen between now and then. At least fans will know that Gunn has created a monster, thanks to Joel Kinnaman. You can read the rest of the interview with Kinnaman over at The Hollywood Reporter.