When it comes to playing bald badasses, few actors can rival Michael Rooker. But for his upcoming role as Savant in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Rooker will be seen with a lush head of long blonde locks. In an interview, the actor explained the importance of his character to the team of desperadoes, while waxing lyrical about the beauty of Savant's glorious mane.

"Savant bring everything to this team...but how do you know they're villains? How do you know Savant or any of these guys are villains? These guys are...they're tough, okay, but villains I don't know. Maybe in the past they were villains because it's Suicide Squad. It's basically the same idea, but it's a totally different set up, man. It's really different, and Savant brings...hair back in style. My hair. Dude, my hair as Savant should have its own credit. Absolutely. Above my credit as the actor. Savant's hair [Laughs] should be the lead character in this movie."

While details regarding The Suicide Squad has been kept under tight wraps so far, fans are expecting big things from Gunn, and it seems so is Warner Bros. The studio recently announced that a character from the film, Peacemaker, played by John Cena, will be getting his own HBO Max spinoff show. Rooker admitted that the action and comedic chops Cena brought to the role made him getting his own show the next logical step while joking that he wants a spinoff for Savant as well:

"How about that, man? I think everybody should be on the phone to James Gunn. Everybody out there listening, get on the phone to James Gunn and say, Michael Rooker wants his own series, dammit! And he wants it now!' [Laughs] It pays to have muscles in this day and age, doesn't it? Oh my God, John is way more than just muscles. This guy is so much fun, and we had a blast together on set and it all ended up being really fun stuff."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad features an ensemble cast consisting of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian, as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid.

The movie is said to be a soft reboot of 2016's Suicide Squad, and details the further adventures of Task Force X, a team of criminals who perform clandestine operations for the government for the chance to commute some time off their life sentences. Unlike other DCEU movies that have been repeatedly postponed, The Suicide Squad is sticking to its original release date, and is set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. This news was first reported at ComicBookMovie.com.