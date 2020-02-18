The script for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has received some high praise from, well, James Gunn. The filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is hard at work filming his latest movie, which he wrote and is also directing. Be that as it may, those looking forward to seeing the revamped version of Task Force X will be happy to know Gunn thinks this screenplay is some of his best work to date.

James Gunn likes to engage with his fans on social media. Recently, he held an impromptu Q&A over on Instagram. One fan asked what his favorite screenplay that he's written so far is. Gunn couldn't pick a favorite movie overall, but he did single out The Suicide Squad, specifically, for its script. Here's what he had to say about it.

"My favorite screenplays you mean? I love the movies I directed all the same, so far, but I think I love The Suicide Squad script the most. Also love the scripts for Dawn of the Dead, Super, and The Specials."

Over the years, James Gunn has written a number of movies including both live-action Scooby-Doo adaptations, Tromeo and Juliet, Slither, both Guardians of the Galaxy movies and more. Is he bias? Certainly, but the fact that he's singling out The Suicide Squad as his favorite script of the bunch isn't insignificant. Gunn has proved to be a very talented writer and he quite obviously had a lot of fun playing in the DC sandbox. As for what Gunn wrote down on the page to make him love the script so much? That remains a mystery, as Warner Bros. and Gunn are keeping a tight lock and key on the details.

It's been billed as more of a reboot as opposed to a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. However, several cast members are returning, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. So there will certainly be some connective tissue, which will place this firmly in the DCEU. Newcomers include Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, Sean Gunn and Steve Agee.

Suicide Squad was a massive financial success, grossing $746 million worldwide, but it was savaged by critics. Warner Bros., as a result, brought in a new filmmaker for the follow-up. This is one of several major projects DC Films has coming down the pipeline. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to arrive in June, with The Batman currently filming and The Rock's Black Adam, as well as Shazam 2, both gearing up for production. The Flash, which has locked down director Andy Muschietti (IT) is also finally on the right track. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.