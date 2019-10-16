We now have our first look at Idris Elba and John Cena from the set of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The highly anticipated movie is currently shooting at a prison in Atlanta. In addition to Elba and Cena, Viola Davis and Daniela Melchior were also spotted on the set. Davis is coming back from the first installment as Government Agent Amanda Waller, while it is believed that Melchior will be Ratcatcher, Cena will be Peacemaker, and Elba is reportedly Vigilante. Gunn has not announced official character details at this time.

John Cena and Idris Elba were both spotted outside on set wearing orange prison attire, so we know that they are incarcerated for at least part of The Suicide Squad. Viola Davis is in official business clothing and Daniela Melchior is spotted in two different outfits, with one looking like a military costume with Snoopy on it. While the pictures don't offer up any details about the characters or the plot, it's nice to see that James Gunn and crew are hard at work on the movie.

This is the second set of substantial leaks from The Suicide Squad set. Late last week we saw images of Nathan Fillion as Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Pete Davidson as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal. Again, James Gunn has not officially confirmed who the large cast is playing, but he did hint at the fact that not everybody is going to make it out alive. It's believed Davidson's part is relatively small, so he may be one of the first characters to go when the movie hits theaters in 2021.

Related: The Suicide Squad Quietly Begins Shooting, Full Character List Is Under Lockdown

Along with Viola Davis, Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang. Courtney was also spotted in the last set of leaks with a costume that seems a bit toned down from last time. While we have yet to see Robbie as Quinn on the set of The Suicide Squad, we have seen quite a bit from the upcoming Birds of Prey, which also shows her character in a different kind of outfit. Robbie has stated her dissatisfaction with her outfit from 2016's Suicide Squad, so we probably won't end up seeing a return to the now-classic outfit.

The Suicide Squad doesn't hit theaters until 2021, so James Gunn has quite a bit of time to work on the project, while also setting aside some time to begin work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn has a lot on his plate at the moment, but that seems to be the way he likes to work. As for working with DC and Warner Bros., the director could not be happier, recently revealing they let him pick anything from their roster when he agreed to take meetings. You can check out Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, and Daniela Melchior on the set of The Suicide Squad below, thanks to Just Jared.

#TheSuicideSquad cast films scenes inside an Atlanta prison, including John Cena, Viola Davis and Idris Elba - see brand new pictures from the set! https://t.co/bk38YP8ksZ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 16, 2019

Peacemaker (John Cena), Vigilante (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) prepping to film a scene at a prison for The Suicide Squad! pic.twitter.com/DTCJ6vzpax — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) October 16, 2019