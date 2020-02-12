Harley Quinn's new look in The Suicide Squad has been revealed. Margot Robbie just put Birds of Prey out into theaters and she's already back on set as the villainous character. The standalone movie hasn't been able to catch on at the box office, despite getting positive reviews from fans and critics. Warner Bros. decided to shorten the project's gigantic title in order to make searching for it online a bit easier. It also puts Harley Quinn first, as opposed to the other way around.

The Suicide Squad unofficial set image features Margot Robbie dressed in a red dress with black, red, and white hair. Robbie looks a lot more like the comic version of Harley Quinn. In addition to the image, there is a separate video of the character dressed in the same outfit as she hails a cab. This should be a look that comic book fans are familiar with and it is wildly different from her Birds of Prey clothing. James Gunn can also be spotted in the image.

Margot Robbie recently spoke about playing Harley Quinn again in The Suicide Squad. While Birds of Prey and the upcoming movie aren't directly connected to each other, there are some similarities that they share, including an Easter Egg that refers to a certain character from 2016's Suicide Squad in the Harley Quinn movie. Robbie had this to say when asked about the differences in playing the character this time around.

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]. It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

One thing that both Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad will share is the fact that Jared Leto's Joker won't be included. He will more than likely be referred to, but he won't be in the movie. James Gunn assembled a huge talented cast for the movie, so it will be interesting to see how he's able to balance everything out when the movie hits theaters. Leto is currently in the middle of reshoots for Morbius in Los Angeles.

The Suicide Squad will more than likely wrap principal photography in the coming weeks before going into post-production. As for reshoots, it isn't clear if James Gunn will need them at this time. Even he does, they will probably only be for minor adjustments. While we wait for more updates on the mysterious storyline, you can check out the fresh looks at Harley Quinn below, thanks to the Haven of Harley Twitter account.

♦️ New "The Suicide Squad" image shows Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. pic.twitter.com/3TMPEO1450 — ♦️Haven of Harley💋♦️ (@QuinnofDiamonds) February 12, 2020

HARLEY HAS RED AND BLACK HAIR IN THE SUICIDE SQUAD, THE WAY I WON. pic.twitter.com/lxR7PFvZMN — 🕷 (@CUPlDOFCRlME) February 11, 2020