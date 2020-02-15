A pretty big set video from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has found its way online. It features Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Idris Elba's mystery character as they spring into action with two other characters. It has not been confirmed, but it is believed that the other two characters are Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian and Ratcatcher, played by Daniela Melchior. We've seen quite a bit of Gunn's latest movie through unofficial set images and videos over the past few weeks.

The Suicide Squad is currently in production and the latest unofficial set video finds Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Idris Elba's mystery character leading a charge. What looks like Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher are coming up behind. It's a brief video, but it provides another awesome look at the upcoming movie and DC fans will more than likely be pretty happy to see another look at Harley Quinn in her new outfit, while trying to figure out who exactly Elba is playing.

While it has yet to be confirmed, many DC fans are under the impression that Idris Elba is playing Vigilante in The Suicide Squad. It has been reported that Elba's Vigilante will meet up with the Knight character in prison, which is where they run into King Shark. Again, this has not been confirmed, but looking at the comics and some of the set videos and images of Elba, it certainly seems like a pretty good guess for the time being. The Vigilante character is a lawyer and has been compared to Daredevil from Marvel Comics.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is currently starring in her own movie, Birds of Prey. While the movie has been a hit with critics and most fans, it has not been able to catch a break at the box office. It severely underperformed during its opening weekend and has been crushed by Sonic the Hedgehog this weekend. This comes after the studio changed the name of the movie to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey to make it easier for people to search for when purchasing movie tickets online. It appears that strategy did not work out very well at all.

While Birds of Prey has not been able to succeed at the box office, The Suicide Squad more than likely will. With James Gunn behind the camera, there is a curiosity as to where he will take the story and how he will utilize the big cast that he has assembled. Plus, there's the fact that he has made two majorly successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios. Whatever the case may be, it's looking like production should be wrapping in the next few weeks, so hopefully more images and videos from the set end up online. You can check out the latest look at The Suicide Squad below, thanks to the DC Movie News Twitter account.