It is generally understood that the MCU and DCEU exist in a state of friendly, and sometimes not-so-friendly rivalry, both in terms of box-office and their fandoms. But the industry professionals who work on those movies are generally quite cordial with each other. Case in point, Mark Worthington, who is the production designer on WandaVision, recently revealed that other MCU shows were being filmed next doors, along with James Gunn's upcoming DCEU feature The Suicide Squad, which had a massive, sprawling set design.

"The Suicide Squad took up like three quarters of Pinewood. It was insane. I mean, that show is just on and on and on. It was very heavy, very big show with a lot of stuff going on. But yeah, we peeked in and chatted with other and that sort of stuff. Of course. And of course, the MCU shows were talking with each other. And sometimes we're getting staff that's coming off of one show, and they're taking people from us as people are finishing up, and that sort of thing is going on."

Everyone who has spoken about The Suicide Squad so far has taken care to emphasize its massive scale. Gunn is no stranger to epic adventures, being best known for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But despite helming those movies that literally spanned galaxies, Gunn was firm in stating that The Suicide Squad is the biggest project he has ever undertaken when he spoke about the movie during DC FanDome.

"It's gonna be different from any superhero movie ever made. This is by far the biggest movie I've ever made... This has been truly the greatest, most exciting journey of my life making this film... I will say we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film, ever. In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who's done almost all of the Marvel movies... says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis.

The film tells the story of a group of mercenaries, villains and anti-heroes, who are recruited by the government to take care of legally questionable missions that pose a threat to the world. The Suicide Squad takes place after the events of 2016's Suicide Squad, but has been billed as more of a soft reboot of the franchise rather than a strict continuation of the previous movie. The Suicide Squad is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021. This news comes from ComicBook.com.