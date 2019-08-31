James Gunn will be adding a lot of music to The Suicide Squad. The director has a knack for blending well-known songs next to lesser-known gems to creates a cohesive storytelling experience. While Gunn admits the upcoming DC movie will include a lot of music, he assures it will be a lot different from his soundtracks for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies he has made. The soundtracks for the Guardians movies have received their own praise, outside of the movies.

James Gunn was asked on social media about the music factor in The Suicide Squad and revealed there will be a large amount of music. David Ayer did the same thing with the first installment, though many fans believed he made a bit of a stumble with his use of music in the movie. Ayer took some well-known songs and seemed to haphazardly throw them together. Gunn has not seen that type of criticism. He had this to say about music and his upcoming movie.

"Music is an incredibly important part of ALL of my films, both soundtrack and score. So, yeah. But it will be a lot different than Guardians musically - and in so many other ways."

One can't imagine James Gunn taking a similar approach to The Suicide Squad as he did with Guardians of the Galaxy. The tones are completely different and the music will more than likely follow suit. Some of the AM radio hits from the 70s might not fit in the gritty DC movie, though they work perfectly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is also known for using quite a bit of music in new and creative ways.

As for artists James Gunn might be using, he previously revealed that he has the rights to use hundreds of songs. Gunn is really into music, so it should come as no surprise that he has already secured the rights to a lot of his favorite songs for future use. "There are LOTS of songs I've wanted to find a space for and haven't been able to. Hundreds," says the director. As for specifics, Gunn named Alice Cooper, Queen, T. Rex, and Stevie Wonder as some of his favorites that he hasn't found the right home for just yet.

Though James Gunn rattled off a number of famous musicians and bands, don't expect him to rely on the hits. Part of Gunn's creativity when it comes to crafting soundtracks for his movies comes from his ability to not choose the obvious choice. One would think that the director would have made an excellent DJ had he not become a super successful director. We all know his social media comedy career wasn't going to get him anywhere, but his music skills could have paved the way for another successful venture. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter response to the music of The Suicide Squad below.

