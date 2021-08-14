The real-life Polka-Dot Man now has a Polka-Dot cat after adopting the feline during production of The Suicide Squad. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast, The Suicide Squad features an array of new characters alongside some returning fan favorites from the 2016 movie. Among the newcomers is David Dastmalchian making his debut in the DCEU as the fairly obscure supervillain Polka-Dot Man.

On Instagram, David Dastmalchian revealed perhaps the most heartwarming story to come out of the making of the ultra-violent movie. During production, he had adopted a cat in Panama which he promptly named Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat --- or "Bubblegum" for short. Posting several images of his new pet in costume, Dastmalchian also revealed that The Suicide Squad costume designer Judianna Makovsky even crafted a miniature Polka-Dot Cat costume for Bubblegum, making the feline look just like Dastmalchian in the movie.

In the caption, Dastmalchian writes: "With the help of my The Suicide Squad family & some generous animal lovers in Panama, I was able to rescue Bubblegum (full name: Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat). She has been a blessing to our family & was instrumental in helping us through the pandemic. Please adopt, don't shop, and spay/neuter your pets. (costume by Judianna Makovsky). Thank you, @jamesgunn!"

At this point, it's unclear if we'll see Dastmalchian return in any other DCEU projects as Polka-Dot Man, but it's clear that the character is very special to the actor. John Cena will reprise his role in the movie for an upcoming Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max, and because it hasn't been revealed who all from The Suicide Squad might be appearing, there's a chance we could see more of Dastmalchian on that show as well.

"James told me that he wanted me to portray the character, Abner Krill," Dastmalchian said of his casting, via Awards Watch. "I was sent the script. I read it and I laughed, cried, and gasped at different points. It was such a blessing for James to feel that I could take on this challenge. Getting to work with this dream cast under Gunn's guidance was an amazing moment for me. No one in the history of superhero films has portrayed a more pathetic figure."

He added: "There's a real human element to this character that was a joy to explore. James helped me bring out the best in him. Any praise or kudos about my performance in the film is due in large part to how James created such a wonderful environment for us to thrive in. Best experience I've ever had on a film."

The Suicide Squad is written and directed by James Gunn. Along with Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man and Cena as Peacemaker, the movie's cast includes newcomers Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return from the previous movie.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. John Cena's Peacemaker series will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. This news comes to us from David Dastmalchian on Instagram.