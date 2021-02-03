We finally have a synopsis for The Suicide Squad. Director James Gunn's upcoming DC Comics adaptation has been kept largely mysterious up to this point. Yes, we've seen some footage and have met the truly stacked cast. But as far as the plot goes, it has been kept tightly under wraps. Now, Warner Bros. has pulled the curtain back, ever so slightly, revealing the new mission Task Force X is faced with.

The Suicide Squad serves as a loose sequel to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad, though it has been billed as more of a reboot. It will see several returning characters, such as Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. As for what they are getting up to this time? Turns out they will be dealing with a ton of enemies on the island of Corto Maltese. The official synopsis reads as follows.

"Welcome to hell, a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out, even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

Corto Maltese first appeared in the pages of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by the legendary Frank Miller back in 1986. It has since been referenced in several live-action projects, including Tim Burton's Batman, Smallville and Arrow. Now, it seems, the South American island will become a major fixture of the DCEU. This gels with what Warner Bros. executive Peter Safran previously said of the movie's plot. Safran detailed the group will be tasked with destroying "a Nazi-era prison and laboratory named Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held and experimentations took place."

Aside from returning cast members such as Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), James Gunn and Warner Bros. have assembled a huge ensemble. It includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosio and Juan Diego Botto.

Idris Elba had originally been eyed to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. Instead, he'll be playing the role of Bloodsport. John Cena, meanwhile, is playing Peacemaker. The character is set to be the subject of a new series, titled Peacemaker, which is set in the same universe and is currently being filmed for HBO Max. James Gunn also wrote the series and is on board as a producer.

Like every one of the studio's movies in 2021, The Suicide Squad will debut both in theaters and on HBO Max. WarnerMedia decided to do this with the entire slate this year, a decision that has proved to be extremely controversial. In any event, The Suicide Squad arrives on August 6 from Warner Bros.