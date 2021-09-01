There are Spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad. Watching the opening scene definitely showed fans why the members of Task Force X are called the Suicide Squad. Not even 12 minutes into the film, more than half of the team has been slaughtered on the beach in Corto Maltese. As you can see below, just that particular opening scene in The Suicide Squad had the internet going crazy.

Absolutely loved The Suicide Squad! King Shark and Rat catcher 2 loves them two. That opening scene alone was brilliant @JamesGunn#TheSuicideSquadpic.twitter.com/u3cHTg9gyR — Quilva (@TheQuilva) August 1, 2021

It’s also been awhile since a major blockbuster had me genuinely unsure of who was going to live or die. The Suicide Squad really pulls no punches. That opening scene. Damn. — Movie Hangover (@movie_hangover) July 30, 2021

Before the film could even explain to the viewers what was going on, we saw everything from Weasel drowning, Savant's head exploding, Blackguard's face getting ripped off, Boomerang being impaled by a helicopter, T.D.K. bleeding out with his arms detached, Javelin handing his weapon off to Harley Quinn before dying, to Mongal being turned into a pile of goop. While fans saw some characters surviving to the end of the film (including Peacemaker and Weasel), James Gunn had recently revealed that one character from the beach assault isn't dead after all. During a virtual watch party for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn shared some behind the scenes secrets from the quasi-sequel. One of those secret pertained to the supposed death of T.D.K.

During the virtual watch party, James Gunn encouraged fans to look out for very important details surrounding T.D.K. aka The Detachable Kid. "Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn't dead," Gunn tweeted. T.D.K. actor Nathan Fillion had then retweeted the director's note, adding in his own thoughts as well. "I noticed that very loudly when I saw this in the theater," he quote-retweeted in response. "Apologies again, for the disturbance."

Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn’t dead. @NathanFillion#TSSWatchParty — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

As the virtual watch party for The Suicide Squad continued, James Gunn was then asked by several fans about which characters will be making an appearance alongside John Cena in his upcoming HBO series Peacemaker. The filmmaker then revealed a list of names, including Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, while also teasing another character. "Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, and, well, heck maybe one more."

Many fans are now speculating that the one missing character that James Gunn has yet to mention would be none other than Nathan Fillion's T.D.K. While there hasn't been any confirmation has who else will be returning, the upcoming HBO series is set to debut in January 2022.

The Suicide Squad is a 2021 American superhero film based on DC Comics featuring the team of the same name. The film was produced by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Safran Company, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The Suicide Squad also serves as a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016), and will be the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Written and directed by James Gunn, the ensemble cast includes, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtnry, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, and Pete Davidson. The Suicide Squad is currently available for streaming on HBO Max. This news arrives from IGN.