Just when you thought there was no way James Gunn could have possibly crammed any more DC supervillains into The Suicide Squad, it's been revealed that Sean Gunn will appear in the movie as Calendar Man. Our first look at the character was revealed in a new featurette teasing some of the many, many characters we'll be meeting in the movie. You can watch the video below.

Get ready - @JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is locked and loaded! In theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. Tickets on Sale Now: https://t.co/t92Kh6pAtLpic.twitter.com/hJevBgSav5 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 15, 2021

"Suicide Squad was exciting to me, because we are going to introduce more DC characters than any film has ever done," James Gunn says in the featurette. "There are so many great characters in this, and being able to see different expressions of those characters, that's so fun to me."

Many fans were quick to notice Sean Gunn as Calendar Man in the new footage, as brief as the appearance was. We already knew Sean plays Weasel in The Suicide Squad, though this confirms that he'll be doing double duty for brother James once again with his additional role as another character. He previously served as a stand-in for Rocket while also playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

CALENDAR MAN?? He’s definitely just gonna have a cameo but I’m still super excited to see him! #TheSuicideSquadpic.twitter.com/wcqb0znQ5O — Batwayne2021 (@Batwayne2021) July 15, 2021

Wait a minute… Sean Gunn will be playing both Weasel and Calendar Man for #TheSuicideSquad?! Also, is that Double Down? pic.twitter.com/xuLDfpyzcJ — Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 (@GeekLawGrad) July 15, 2021

Man I cant wait to see calendar man in live action. pic.twitter.com/x0yNn3aFQn — 𝕊𝕒𝕥𝕪𝕣 (@qLeviathann) July 15, 2021

An often-overlooked supervillain, Calendar Man is one of Batman's adversaries in Gotham City. He is known for committing his crimes on certain holidays and other significant dates as he has an unhealthy obsession with calendars. Animated versions of Calendar Man have appeared in other DC projects, such as the movies The Lego Batman Movie and Batman: The Long Halloween, as well as in video games like Arkham Asylum. The Suicide Squad will be the supervillain's debut in an official live-action DC project.

Calendar Man and Weasel are just two of the many DC supervillains to be featured in The Suicide Squad. Other characters featured that most DC fans probably weren't expecting to see include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian a Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

Though James Gunn was offered a Superman movie by Warner Bros., he was more interested in taking on The Suicide Squad, perhaps because of the creative freedom that came with writing in so many unique DC supervillains. A quasi-sequel to the 2016 movie by David Ayer, Gunn's version also brings back some of the original stars. This includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. That same day the movie will also be made available to stream on HBO Max for one month, but James Gunn has encouraged fans to watch the movie on the biggest screen possible. Meanwhile, the spinoff series Peacemaker, which recently wrapped filming with Gunn and John Cena, will be premiering on HBO Max in early 2022. The new featurette comes to us from The Suicide Squad on Twitter.