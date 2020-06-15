James Gunn spent a portion of his weekend connecting with his fans on social media. The director has done this throughout his career, offering clues, teasing information, and setting the record straight. This weekend's questions dealt with the usual topics, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with Gunn's plans to work further with Marvel Studios. The other major topic of the weekend was obviously The Suicide Squad and one fan wanted to know if the title was just a placeholder.

As it turns out, The Suicide Squad title was basically a joke. "I brought it up kiddingly once and Warners and the producers liked it," says James Gunn. When addressing whether or not it will end up as the official title he notes, "There's not much chance of changing it, but you never know." For now, that's the official title and it is pretty refreshing in the days of long names, though it could confuse some people with David Ayer's 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

After James Gunn parted ways with Disney and Marvel Studios in 2018, DC and Warner Bros. swooped in and offered the director any property he wanted. Gunn, who likes the outcasts, went straight for The Suicide Squad and claims the movie contains his favorite story out of anything he's ever written, which is a pretty big thing to say. Shortly after his partnership with DC and Warner Bros. was announced, it was revealed that Disney had asked him to come back and helm the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which should have already opened in theaters.

James Gunn recently commented on the original Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date. While the movie should have already been in the can and ready for release, there's no way that it would have actually been able to open in theaters, due to the world's current state of affairs. No matter what, the long-awaited sequel would still be waiting for its release, like every other movie at the moment, so Gunn, in a way, lucked out from getting the axe from Disney a few years ago. It opened up the doors for him to take some extra time on The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is currently in the post-production process as James Gunn edits from his home. There have not been any talks of reshoots at the moment, but the movie isn't due to hit theaters until next summer, so there's plenty of time to get more shots, if the director needs to do so. Whatever the case may be, Gunn is really excited for DC fans to see the world that he has created in what will be a loose reboot and sequel to what David Ayer did in 2016. The questions from fans were answered on James Gunn's Instagram Stories, which have since expired.