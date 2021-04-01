Having dropped just a few days ago, many thought the first trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was a little too goofy and odd. A new trailer has debuted for the DC action thriller, and even though it arrives on April Fools' Day, this thing is no joke. The two-minute sneak peek is much more serious and epic than that initial first look. There is still a lot of humor and strange creatures running amok. But this latest footage is perhaps more in tune with what hardcore DC enthusiasts were expecting. Maybe this can be labeled the SnyderVerse cut of The Suicide Squad trailer? Though its official title is the Rebellion trailer. And as you watch the action play out, there is an obvious reason for that.

Where the first trailer for The Suicide Squad showed off a superhero comedy perfectly in line with Harley Quinn and The Birds of Prey, this latest look at James Gunn's DC Comics epic brings more of the blockbuster action and hard hitting thrills we expect from this league of super villains. From the first frame of this second trailer, it's clear that we are dealing with an ominous team of truly bad people.

There is a lot of new footage in this latest trailer for The Suicide Squad. We get a clear look at the two iterations of the Suicide Squad team being presented in the film, and it's definitely easy to see who is going to live and who is going to die before end credits are up. This time out, we get to see Nathan Fillion in action as Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. Just know, his name doesn't disappoint (even if early press material has referred to him as T.D.K.). We also get to see David Dastmalchian's Polka Dot Man showing off his powers for the first time, and it's quite trippy.

Those excited to see Weasel in live action get a lot more of the truly creepy critter here, and it's pretty evident that he's not going to last long. But never fear, upping the ante is Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, who seems to get less of a spotlight in this latest footage. But it does seems that he is an important member of the team that actually survives. It doesn't take easy math to figure out the configurations while watching the footage, as some of these heroic villains never appear together onscreen. Weasel and King Shark being two of them that never share the same space.

The first trailer that arrived for The Suicide Squad was a Red Band look at the R-Rated movie. This new version is the green brand, but it isn't the same footage recycled with all the nasty bits edited out. We get a whole different tone and vibe that is clearly on the darker side of things. Steely Dan's "Dirty Work" has been swapped out here and instead we get a style reinterpretation of "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

So, if you weren't down with the R-Rated Deadpool style high comedy of the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, the tamer yet perhaps more explosive new trailer will surely satisfy those individuals crying to #RestoreTheSnyderCut. This looks like a totally different sequel/reboot than what we were sold just a few days ago. Would have to guess that the finished movie, which will hit theaters and debut simultaneously on HBO Max, is somewhere in the middle of the two.