A new trailer has been released for The Suicide Squad. Set to premiere in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max in August, the movie is definitely one of this year's most anticipated releases. The previous red band trailer was viewed more than 150 million times within a week after hitting YouTube, surpassing the record that had been previously set by Mortal Kombat. There's even more insanity that unfolds in the latest trailer, and you can see that for yourself by watching the video below.

The trailer reveals more about Idris Elba's Bloodsport, including the revelation that he had actually put Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. He can also be seen being introduced to the rest of the team by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), which includes a look at other stars like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and the Sylvester Stallone-voiced, King Shark. As Peacemaker, John Cena also gets in another amusing line about the word "starfish."

James Gunn wrote and directed The Suicide Squad. Actors that will make appearances in The Suicide Squad include Elba as Bloodsport, Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone voicing King Shark. The movie's ensemble cast includes Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., and many more.

Meanwhile, Gunn is already working on expanding the world of The Suicide Squad with a Peacemaker spinoff series with Cena reprising the role. Gunn isn't revealing much about the story, so it's not clear who else from the movie will appear, but it seems likely we'll see some familiar characters. Because Cena's Peacemaker was definitely a standout in the first trailer, it wasn't a surprise to see Gunn and HBO Max wanting to see more of the character. The show will hit HBO Max in early 2022.

"I think that the actual inspiration for Peacemaker was the sh*tty 1970s Captain America TV shows that I loved when I was a child," Gunn said of Cena's character, according to Den of Geek. "And I think Peacemaker exemplifies a lot of things about society that are going on politically, and what people's beliefs are about America and the world. So being able to tell those stories that are slightly more socially conscious in their essence, but also outlandish, he lends itself to that." Cena added in an interview with Extra that, "He will kill as many women, men, and children as he needs to get peace... I don't think there's anything he wouldn't do for liberty."

The Suicide Squad is set to be released in U.S. theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. That same day, it will be made available on the streaming platform HBO Max for one month as well. Given what we've seen from the movie so far, this won't be one to miss, whether you're watching it on the big or small screen. The new trailer for The Suicide Squad comes to us from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3X2gmZz2EI|YouTube.