James Gunn and the cast of The Suicide Squad delivered the very first footage from the long-awaited movie at DC FanDome today. In addition, Gunn, who was having a lot of fun with the cast, revealed who just about everybody was playing. Idris Elba is playing Bloodsport, David Mastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher, John Cena is Peace Maker, Flula Borg is Javelin, Joel Kinnaman is Colonel Rick Flag Nathan Fillion is T.D.K., Peter Capaldi is Thinker, Pete Davidson is Black Guard, Alice Braga is Sol Soria, Sean Gunn is Weasel, Michael Rooker is Savant, and Mayling Ng is Mongal.

