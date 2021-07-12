King Shark is front and center in an all-new teaser for The Suicide Squad. Written and directed by James Gunn, the upcoming comic book movie features Sylvester Stallone as the voice of the supervillain. In honor of Shark Week, Warner Bros. has dropped a new teaser for the movie focusing specifically on Stallone's King Shark, revealing some of his interactions with the other members of the group. You can check out the teaser below.

When you’re King Shark, every week is #SharkWeek… #TheSuicideSquad in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. pic.twitter.com/qDncs99JI0 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 12, 2021

Nananue, aka King Shark, is introduced to the others by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) as a descendant of an ancient shark god who's "developed a taste for human meat." We've seen just how hungry he can be in a previous trailer that showed him devouring one unfortunate fellow standing in his way. No matter how hungry he gets, however, King Shark seems to agree in the trailer not to eat any of his friends.

"Strangely, as I've become more able to get whatever actor I want for roles in movies, I started taking risks and writing for actors that I don't know," Gunn told Den of Geek in a previous interview, revealing he had Stallone in mind from the start for Knig Shark. "So for instance, I wrote Bloodsport for Idris Elba, having never met him, but being a big fan of his work in other places. And I knew Sly, and I know him pretty well. So I wrote the role of King Shark with his voice in mind."

Steve Agee provided King Shark's motion capture work while Stallone Of course, King Shark is just one of many supervillains featured in The Suicide Squad, which includes a large ensemble cast of big names. Along with Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, other returning stars from David Ayer's 2016 movie include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

Joining King Shark as newcomers to the cast are Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., and Alice Braga as Sal Soria. We probably shouldn't get attached to any of these characters as many won't make it to the end.

"Well, the first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character," Gunn says of killing off characters, some of which we'll see in this movie. "And it really had to do with the structure of the story, especially when we get into the main part of the film with the primary characters. It had to naturally be who was going die. I told them the story, and I wrote the story in a very natural way where A leads to B, and B leads to C. Being able to tell the story of a character dying, it had to be earned, it had to work, so that's really it."

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. That same day the movie will be simultaneously made available for streaming on HBO Max. The new trailer comes to us from The Suicide Squad on Twitter.