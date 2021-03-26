We finally have a trailer for The Suicide Squad. The much-anticipated DC Comics adaptation is set to arrive both in theaters and on HBO Max later this year. This time, it is James Gunn, known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, putting Task Force X through the ringer. And yes, as the trailer teases, we are getting a whole lot of R-rated action this time around.

James Gunn, at one point, was fired from his job as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over some old, controversial tweets. Studios lined up to lock Gunn down, and Warner Bros. managed to entice him by letting him pick up where David Ayer's Suicide Squad left off. While this new movie does take place in the same universe, it has been described as a reboot. So it is, at the very least, a dramatic shift in direction from what came before.

Disney and Marvel Studios eventually circled back to James Gunn, who will direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once his commitments in the DC universe are over with. Gunn is also working on spin-off series set within the same world as The Suicide Squad titled Peacemaker. It will center on the character John Cena is playing in the upcoming movie. The fact that a spin-off series is already being filmed signifies the studio's confidence in what Gunn has cooked up.

Don't get too attached. Watch Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, and Polka-Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now! pic.twitter.com/imqNypIPMV — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

The movie has an absolutely massive cast. Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn. The ensemble also includes Idris Elba (Pacific Rim), John Cena (Blockers), Joel Kinnaman (The Informer), Jai Courtney (Honest Thief), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), Daniela Melchior (The Black Book), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Alice Braga (The New Mutants), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Joaquín Cosio (Narcos: Mexico), Juan Diego Botto (Good Behavior), Storm Reid (Don't Let Go), Nathan Fillion (Firefly), Steve Agee (Superstore), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mayling Ng (Debt Collectors), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) and Tinashe Kajese (Cold Case). Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and Oscar-winner Viola Davis, who returns as Amanda Waller, round out the cast.

The Suicide Squad centers on Task Force X, who have been handed a new assignment. The team, this time around, includes Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and Harley Quinn. They are armed heavily and dropped on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, they are on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave. Amanda Waller's government techies are in their ears, tracking their every movement. One wrong move and they're dead.

James Gunn also wrote the screenplay. Charles Roven and Peter Safran are producing, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing. The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.