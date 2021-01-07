A leaked Peacemaker audition tape featured a NSFW Aquaman diss. The tape has since been made private. James Gunn is currently working on the post-production process of The Suicide Squad while developing and casting the Peacemaker series, which will star John Cena. In addition to Cena, the series will also star Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad, along with Lochlyn Munro, Chukwudi Iwuji, Annie Chang, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Actor Tony Sancho was seen in the leaked audition tape testing for what is believed to be Peacemaker sidekick Tank Man or Gangbuster. It has not been confirmed what the exact role was that Sancho was testing for at this time. The clip is humorous and features some pretty NSFW accusations about Aquaman and his love life. Sancho's mystery character is having a conversation with Miracle Man when Miracle Man declares, "F*** Aquaman. He f***s woman, fine. He f***s dudes, no problem. But when he starts f***ing fish, he's taking it a step too far."

If this dialogue from Peacekeeper is any indication, The Suicide Squad will certainly earn its R rating that director James Gunn promised. This is a far cry from his work with Marvel Studios and Guardians of the Galaxy. As for John Cena, he is very excited about taking on the Peacemaker role in the movie and TV series. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena recently said. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."

James Gunn previously said, "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," which also gives fans an idea of what the show will be all about. Gunn went on to say, "HBO came to me and said if I made a TV show based on someone from the Squad who would it be?" He continued by saying, "I said there were SO MANY characters I'd love to do a TV show about. Okay, they said, but who would you like to do first? I said probably Peacemaker. They said okay, here's money, go make something no one has ever seen before. I said okey-doke."

The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series are two projects that DC fans cannot wait to see this year. The movie is supposed to open in theaters in August, which is also when the series is set to debut on HBO Max. However, there is a good chance that those release dates will change before summer arrives. The Peacemaker audition tape was first posted on Reddit before it was made private.