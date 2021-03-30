Heading into last weekend, Warner Bros. and DC Films treated fans to the first official look at director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, ramping up the hype for this DC quasi-sequel's impending release in theaters and on HBO Max this summer. Today, James Gunn returns with a few choice snippets of new footage. And he seems to be particularly excited that Peter Capaldi talks in the first new TV spot for this DC super villain adventure.

Peter Capaldi stars as The Thinker in The Suicide Squad, and yes, he does speak in a Scottish accent as evident in the first of two new TV spots for the R-rated DC action thriller. He's also the man responsible for Starro, the giant Kaiju that gets a special callout in the first trailer drop.

This first TV spot gives us a slightly longer version of the interrogation scene, where Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba) lay down the law for The Thinker. Cobbled around this like raspberry pie dough are a few new explosive scenes of action. The tag at the end of the TV spot has The Thinker telling the other team members that this mission is 'Suicide'. Rick Flagg responds by telling the bald villain, 'That's kind of our thing.'

Though we don't get much in the way of new footage from the second TV spot, fans will want to pay extra attention. James Gunn shared the spot on Instagram, and made sure to point out that there is something important behind Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher II. The character is only seen on screen for a split second. But she appears to be standing in front of a large creature, which many believe to be the large Kaiju seen in the main trailer.

It is believed that the kaiju in question is Starro the Conquerer, a somewhat obscure villain from the DC Universe that, if the character posters serve us correctly, has ties to Peter Capaldi's The Thinker. We'll have to wait for a third and final trailer before we get any more intel on what this suicide mission actually entails for our villainous heroes. Warner Bros. released an official synopsis that you can read below.

Welcome to hell-a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out-even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them-all of them.

The Suicide Squad has a crazy line-up of actors that include Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. The movie is hitting theaters on August 6th, to kick off the final month of the summer movie season. It is a slot that served James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy well. But if the Mortal Kombat release date delay announced today is any indication, The Suicide Squad could easily move to a later or earlier date.