The Suicide Squad villain may have been revealed, thanks to some eagle-eyed DC Comics fans. James Gunn finally revealed the bulk of the characters and the actors who were playing them at the DC FanDome event last weekend. In addition, the director showed off a lengthy The Suicide Squad sizzle reel, which showcased the first official footage from the highly anticipated movie, along with some behind-the-scenes shots. It was far more than a lot of DC fans were expecting, though some believe they may have found something extra hiding in the background of a shot that hints at the big bad of this DC supervillain adventure.

While James Gunn revealed a lot at DC FanDome, he did not say who the main villain of The Suicide Squad was going to be. As for who the villain could be, some hardcore DC fans think they may have spotted Starro the Conqueror in a brief background shot from the sizzle reel. A screenshot from the reel seems to point to this being the case, but Gunn has yet to officially confirm nor deny it on social media. It certainly looks like it could be Starro the Conqueror grasping on to someone's face in this particular shot. Perhaps Taika Waititi will be the one to voice the villain? Waititi is listed in the cast, but we don't know who he's playing just yet.

Starro the Conqueror is one of the first villains that the Justice League of America had to take on in the comics. The star-shaped villain brings along an alien army, which is notorious for their use of mind control. Could this mean that Task Force X is going to be dealing with an army of mind-controlled thugs? For now, this is all speculation, but it does fall in line with what James Gunn has been doing with The Suicide Squad in terms of bringing together some lesser-known characters to the forefront.

The Suicide Squad footage teased a whole lot of action from Task Force X and it looked nothing like what David Ayer pulled off with the 2016 version of the movie. Ayer went for a more gritty approach, while James Gunn has gone for a more comic book-accurate take on the characters, which has a lot of DC fans excited, including Ayer, who gave Gunn praise on social media. In turn, Gunn revealed that Ayer had been super supportive during the whole production process.

The Suicide Squad is not scheduled to open in theaters until next summer. Luckily, James Gunn was able to wrap up principal photography right before everything shut down. The director looks back at the last few years of his life and believes he is lucky that Disney ended up firing him from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 since that movie, had it gone into its original production start date, would be in limbo at the moment. In between getting fired and then rehired by Disney, Gunn took on The Suicide Squad, which is now in the post-production phase. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on schedule to begin shooting at a later date. You can see the still shot from The Suicide Squad hinting at Starro the Conqueror above, thanks to Captain Galaxy's Twitter account.

Judging by this shot from the sneak peek, it looks like STARRO THE CONQUEROR will be the villain of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. #TheSuicideSquad#SuicideSquad#DCFanDomepic.twitter.com/vX0d9nedml — Chronophora (@chronophora) August 22, 2020

I never thought we'd ever get to see Starro the Conqueror in live action but this choice of villain feels so much like a James Gunn's decision and I love it! pic.twitter.com/Dbjda1LEar — Cap-1945 (@Capsicle1945) August 22, 2020