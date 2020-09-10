After months of fan theories and excited speculation, details surrounding James Gunn's upcoming comic book caper, The Suicide Squad, have finally started to bleed through. While he did not give anything away specifically about the plot, star and brother of the movie's director, Sean Gunn, has now offered some insight into the overall tone of The Suicide Squad.

"I wonder what I'm allowed to say (laughs). It's got a little bit of an old school quality because it's almost like an old war movie, but it's funny. It's really cool. In some ways it feels to me like it has some of the magic that Guardians had, but it's for a bit of a more grown-up audience. And it's my brother, and he can't not be funny. So it's got everything, there's a lot of action, a lot of comedy, a lot of heart. There's something sort of epic about it."

Guardians of the Galaxy for grown-ups? Sounds like the perfect way to make a movie based on The Suicide Squad and is no doubt precisely what fans were expecting ever since the announcement that James Gunn would be at the helm. The comparison to an "old war movie" is certainly an interesting one and suggests that the group of mercenaries will likely form a tight bond amid the explosive action.

Thanks to the recent DC FanDome event, we now know the supervillain black ops team's roster, as well as being treated to some behind the scenes footage from The Suicide Squad which gave audiences a good idea of the vibrant comic book movie action that we'd all hoped for. It has also been confirmed that several major characters from 2016's Suicide Squad will be returning including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

Alongside them will be several new faces, with the rest of the team made up of David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Steve Agee as King Shark and Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

James Gunn recently took to social media to applaud the actor's performance in the upcoming comic book movie saying, "I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend!"

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is due for release next year, with the movie expected to be a standalone adventure for the members of the team, though specific plot details are currently unknown. Needless to say, don't get too attached to any of the characters, as they are as expendable as the movie's title suggests. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 6, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Discussing Film.