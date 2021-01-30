After a long wait, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's first foray into the DCEU with The Suicide Squad is inching closer to release in a few months. Recently, a fan asked Gunn on Twitter which movie out of all the ones that he has ever directed has been the most fun for him to make. The filmmaker chose The Suicide Squad as his answer, and went so far as to elaborate on his response with five numbered points.

"#TheSuicideSquad was the most fun. This was the result of 1) Making creativity my ultimate priority. In the past, I'd let my perfectionism or my people-pleasing or my fear of not making a hit too much a part of my inner conversation. I let creativity fully take the reigns," Gunn explained. "2) Being in the best place I'd ever been mentally & emotionally. Related to number 1 of course. I'd been through some hardships which taught me how much love I have in my life & reinvigorated the joy of creative expression I had as a young person."

"3) The people around me: a stupendous cast & crew & incredibly supportive studio. Exceptionally talented & wise & kind people all around. Plus I had chosen the best of the best of crew members I had worked with in the past. 4) Good sleep habits. The anxiety (& excitement) of filmmaking in the past had led to many sleepless nights, often getting only 10 hours of sleep over a workweek. I was always miserable. Due to a better emotional center, I usually got the 5 or 6 a night I needed, often more. 5) Feeling in tune with my craft & at the height of my abilities. Directing is a complex craft & after 25 years of professional filmmaking I felt the confidence that comes with mastering some aspects of it."

Clearly, James Gunn is more than a little excited for what he has been able to achieve with The Suicide Squad. Of course, this being the internet, not everyone was willing to accept Gunn's response at face value. One fan went so far as to bluntly ask whether the filmmaker would have given the same answer if he was not busy promoting The Suicide Squad. Once again, Gunn affirmed that his latest movie is indeed the one closest to his heart.

"You can find that out yourself by reading old interviews with me where I always honestly state that filmmaking for me has never been a fun process. The hardships of the grind are always a part of it - this was the first time they weren't most of it."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.