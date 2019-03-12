Stephen King's The Talisman may finally become a movie. It's been revealed that Mike Barker has been tapped to direct the adaptation, making him the latest filmmaker to take a crack at this one, which has been attempted several times in the past. Thanks to the success of IT in 2017, it's been a true golden era for King adaptations on both the big and small screen, with virtually every studio doing what they can to get in on the action. Now, Amblin and the Kennedy/Marshall Company are taking their turn.

According to a new report, Mike Barker, best known for his work on TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, has been tapped to helm The Talisman. Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall's the Kennedy/Marshall Company are behind the project. Frank Marshall will produce for their company, while Michael Wright will executive produce on behalf of Amblin. It's well worth noting that Spielberg has expressed his desire, specifically, to not only work with a Stephen King project, but that he's had his sights set on The Talisman.

The last actual update we got on the project came in October 2017 when it was revealed that Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars), had been tapped to direct. He has since moved on and is attached to CBS' new series adaptation of The Stand instead. Now, it's up to Mike Barker to try and finally get this movie made. Some of his other credits include the series Outlander, Broadchurch and The Tunnel. All of his TV work has been quite cinematic in nature. On the feature side, he's helmed Best Laid Plans, A Good Woman and Shattered.

Related: Spielberg Still Really Wants to Make Stephen King's The Talisman

For those who may not be familiar, The Talisman centers on a twelve-year-old by the name of Jack Sawyer. He embarks on an epic quest from the coast of New Hampshire to the California coast, to find a talisman that can save the life of his dying mother. Jack's very long walk takes him into the Territories, a parallel medieval universe, where most people from his own universe have a copy known as 'twinners.' Coincidentally, the Twinner to Jack's mother, in that universe, is also dying.

This is viewed as one of the last holy grails of Stephen King's body of work that has yet to be brought to the screen. The timing is perfect. Not only did IT become the highest-grossing horror movie ever (with the sequel on the way this year), but The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep is also set to hit theaters later this year. Plus, Pet Sematary has a brand new movie adaptation on the way next month and it's set to premiere at SXSW this coming Saturday. Couple that with projects like HBO's The Outsider and it really is King's world, we're just living in it. There is currently no indication on just how soon The Talisman could enter production, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was first reported by Collider.