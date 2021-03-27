Sharon Osbourne is out at The Talk following allegations of misconduct and claims of offensive language. Earlier this month, Osbourne found herself amid renewed controversy when she defended her longtime friend Piers Morgan, whose own backlash had cost him his job on Good Morning Britain. This was followed by allegations of misconduct and insensitive comments made by Osbourne over the years.

While CBS investigated the claims, The Talk had been put on hiatus with the future of Sharon Osbourne on the series uncertain. The investigation has now concluded, and the result is that Osbourne is out the door.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," the network said in a statement. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

The statement adds: "At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

During the hiatus this week, the team behind The Talk will also be "coordinating workshops, listening sessions, and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew." Their statement also notes that going forward, the staff will work tirelessly to "enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

A mainstay for 11 seasons, Osbourne was the last of the original co-hosts of The Talk to still be with the series since it first launched in 2010. In early March, Piers Morgan exited due to controversial remarks made about Meghan Markle concerning her famous Oprah interview. On The Talk on March 10, Osbourne defended Morgan as Underwood accused her of "giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist." The accusation prompted an explosive reaction from Osbourne, leading to The Talk going on hiatus.

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history, and the bitterness coming out at this moment," a publicist said on behalf of Sharon when the show was suspended. The controversy worsened when original Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete later accused Osbourne of referring to her as "too ghetto" for the series and allegedly trying to get her fired. Though Sharon claimed that she never uses those kinds of terms, a clip soon resurfaced of Osbourne saying those exact words on-air in Season 1 of The Talk. Many people saw the writing on the wall at that point.

The Talk will return on April 12, but without Sharon Osbourne. It remains to be seen how they'll handle her exit on the series when the show returns next month. This news comes to us from Deadline.