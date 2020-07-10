Shia LaBeouf fans have a lot of different reactions to his massive chest tattoo. The young actor stars in David Ayer's The Tax Collector and instead of wearing a fake tattoo throughout the duration of the production, he just went ahead and had it done permanently. LaBeouf's long-term tattoo artist Bryan Ramirez is responsible for the work of art, which has been getting him a lot of attention in the process.

In a new Instagram post, Bryan Ramirez shared an image of Shia LaBeouf getting ready for the tattoo, which he posted months ago. However, this shot has been getting a lot of attention, especially now that people know it's the real deal. When the first images for The Tax Collector were released, it was unknown if the tattoo was real or not. Most just assumed that it was fake due to its size and for the fact that it was for a movie role. David Ayer says, "He's one of the best actors I've worked with, and he's the most committed to body and soul."

Obviously, Shia LaBeouf and The Tax Collector are making some headlines. And for the most part, fans of the actor are really excited for the movie and pretty enthusiastic about his new chest tattoo. One person says, "Man's COMIN' 4 his Oscars," which could be the case, though we won't know for a while if the movie is Academy Awards material or not.

Another person said, "Shia LaBeouf gets tattoos from his upcoming role in the movie The Tax Collector actually tattooed on him for real, is he one of the most downest actors of all time?" But while many are praising the tattoo work, Shia LaBeouf was accused of Brownfacing, pretending to be Latino. Director David Ayer says those accusations are all wrong, and that Shia is just playing a white boy who grew up in the hood.

Shia LaBeouf has been through a lot over the years and his fans are ready for the actor to catch his big break. "No one can talk shit bout Shia LaBeouf no more, the man got his full chest tatted and a tooth pulled out for a role," said another fan on social media. Bryan Ramirez has been pumping the images on his accounts and getting a lot of positive feedback too. With that being said, there are plenty of people who believe that the actor has lost his mind over his decision to get the tattoo.

There's always going to be someone taking things down the negative path, especially on social media. Bryan Ramirez knows this and was quick to praise Shia LaBeouf for coming into his shop and choosing him. He says, "Shia grew up in [Los Angeles neighborhood] Echo Park and came back here to give back to his community by getting this tattoo. He could have gone anywhere to some of the biggest names but he decided to keep it real and took his time to work with me." Some of the elements of the tattoo are dedications to LaBeouf's parents and other aspects of his life, so it's not all about The Tax Collector, though that's what inspired it. You can check out some images of the tattoo above, thanks to Bryan Ramirez's Instagram account, along with some reactions to the art below.

