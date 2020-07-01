The first trailer for The Tax Collector has been released, a new thriller from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. Written and directed by Ayer, The Tax Collector stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LeBeouf, and the movie is set to a release in theaters, on demand, and digital next month. While clearly a thriller, the trailer suggests plenty of action and the interesting cast makes the project rather intriguing. Courtesy of RLJE Films, you can watch the official trailer for the movie below.

The Tax Collector follows David (Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf) as two "tax collectors" working for a crime lord known as Wizard. Of course, LeBeouf is very well known for his many Hollywood roles including last year's The Peanut Butter Falcon. Meanwhile, Soto has been featured on the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. For their new characters David and Creeper, their job is to acquire Wizard's cut of the profits of the crimes committed by local gangs. Things take a turn when Wizard's old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, as "the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family."

This movie will also serve as the second collaboration for David Ayer and Shia LeBeouf. Ayer had previously directed LeBeouf in the 2014 war movie Fury, which co-starred Brad Pitt, Michael Pena, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, Jason Isaacs, and Scott Eastwood. it followed United States tank crews fighting Nazis in Germany during World War II, with LeBeouf in particular portraying Boyd "Bible" Swan, a tank gunner. Among Ayer's most acclaimed works, Fury was met with positive reviews from critics upon its release and was a big success at the box office. Apparently, LeBeouf must have left an impression on Ayer during their time together as well.

Ayer might be best known for helming 2016's Suicide Squad, a DC-based movie that was a box office success but garnered harsh reviews. James Gunn has since taken over the franchise to develop a reboot of the movie. Ayer has since directed the Netflix Original Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Initially, the release was hit with negative reviews, but enough people were streaming the movie for Netflix to officially order a sequel. Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier was reported to be in talks to direct the sequel while Ayer moved on to focus on The Tax Collector and his upcoming remake of The Dirty Dozen.

We'll all find out how Ayer's newest effort turns out soon enough, as The Tax Collector will be released in theaters, on demand, and digital on Aug 7, 2020. Because of its interesting trailer and with the talent attached, it looks to be a movie that should be on your radar for your summer viewings. This is certainly not going to be anything at all like The Peanut Butter Falcon, but LeBeouf has me intrigued with this interesting new role nonetheless. The trailer shown above comes to us from RLJE Films on YouTube.