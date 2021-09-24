Amazon Studios has just released the first look at director George Clooney's new drama The Tender Bar. We see Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) sharing some advice with his nephew J.R. (Tye Sheridan) in the family bar. J.R. appears to be taking it all in from one of his many quirky father figures he's collected.

The official synopsis reads, "﻿The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy's determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her - and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) - J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams - with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie's bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same."

The ensemble cast, including in Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe will tell J.R. Moehringer's tale which garnered him the Pulitzer Prize. The screenplay adaptation was written by Academy Award winner William Monahan (The Departed, The Gambler). This will be the fourth feature film Clooney has directed that tells a true story, including The Monuments Men, Good Night, and Good Luck., and the tongue in cheek memoir of Chuck Barris, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

George Clooney is also directing the new series Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, starring Justin Timberlake as Chuck Barris. He'll continue to retell history with his Watergate mini-series, The Boys in the Boat which is based on 'The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,' #1 'New York Times' bestselling story about the American Olympic rowing triumph in Nazi Germany. If you haven't read it, treat yourself. He'll continue his biographical streak with Saint John.

Tye Sheridan first caught our eye as young boy in Mud, starring Matthew McConaughey. His star has been on the rise ever since. He received praise from critics for his turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment. He can currently be seen in the new Paul Schrader thriller The Card Counter opposite Oscar Isaac.

Lily Rabe is currently starring in her new role on American Horror Story Double Feature, which your can catch streaming on Hulu. You can also see her in The First Lady, retelling tales of America's charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. And if you haven't been in a tizzy seeing Christopher Lloyd joined by Jaeden Martell in the Rick and Morty live-action show for Adult Swim, check out the teaser and join us!

The coming-of-age drama will hit L.A. and NY theaters in limited release on December 17, opening nationwide on December 22. The film will be available globally for streaming via Amazon Prime Video on January 7.