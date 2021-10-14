Amazon Prime Video has just released the official trailer for the George Clooney drama, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. It harkens back to a simpler time and even triggers little Good Will Hunting memories as you see a young man reared by a committee of father figures on Long Island, trying in their own ways to help the boy become an man, and eventually achieve his dreams.

The official synopsis reads, "﻿The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie ( Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy's determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her - and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) - J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams - with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie's bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same."

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe who tell J.R. Moehringer's tale which garnered him the Pulitzer Prize. The screenplay adaptation was written by Academy Award winner William Monahan (The Departed, The Gambler). This will be the fourth feature film George Clooney has directed that tells a true story, including The Monuments Men, Good Night, and Good Luck., and the tongue in cheek memoir of Chuck Barris, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Tye Sheridan first caught our eye as young boy in Mud, starring Matthew McConaughey. His star has been on the rise ever since. He received praise from critics for his turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment. He can currently be seen in the new Paul Schrader thriller The Card Counter opposite Oscar Isaac.

We all know what Ben Affleck has been up to these days. We're all eagerly waiting to see his turn as Batman in The Flash. Ben Affleck also seems to be happy to be revisiting the role and zipped back into his Batfleck suit. "[The Flash] was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," Affleck toldVariety. "This was really lovely. Really fun... I had a great time... I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who's over there making [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom].'"

You can also see him currently paired with his Oscar-winning pal Matt Damon in the historical epic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. The Last Duel hit theaters October 15. The Tender Bar arrives in US theaters on December 17 and Amazon Prime Video on January 17.