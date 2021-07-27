Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney joins Chris Pratt in Amazon's upcoming thriller series The Terminal List﻿. Courtney will appear in the series as no doubt one of several villains, with the actor reportedly featuring as a recurring guest star in the show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

Starring Chris Pratt in the lead, The Terminal List follows the Guardians of the Galaxy star as James Reece. After his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Reports state that Jai Courtney has joined the cast as Steve Horn, "the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is an enormously successful global fund with its hand in everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion. But Horn's bread and butter is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations. Horn's hubris and influence are equally threatening, and will put him squarely in Reece's crosshairs."

The Terminal List has so far amassed a supporting cast of recognizable names and faces alongside Pratt and Courtney, including Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reece's best friend, Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent, and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell, the baby-faced youngest member of the team.

Aside from the cast, The Terminal List has also tapped the perfect director in Antoine Fuqua. Best known for action hits such as The Equalizer and Olympus Has Fallen, as well as the crime thriller Training Day, The Terminal List will mark the second time that the director has worked with Chris Pratt, with the pair teaming up for the 2016 remake of the classic western The Magnificent Seven. The series is also due to be written by David DiGilio (Eight Below), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Jai Courtney's performances tend to be, putting it as kindly as possible, something of a mixed bag, but every now and again the star of such duds as Terminator Genisys and A Good Day to Die Hard will surprisingly impress. The greatest example of this is his role in 2016's Suicide Squad (which indecently is another dud) with Courtney nailing the role of Captain Boomerang. The actor played the role so well in fact that he will soon return as the DC supervillain in director James Gunn's upcoming reboot, The Suicide Squad.

Starring alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, and Peter Capaldi, The Suicide Squad follows an assortment of imprisoned convicts of Belle Reve penitentiary who are sent as members of Task Force X to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments. During the mission, they come into conflict with Starro, a giant, telepathic alien starfish. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be theatrically released on August 5, and will stream on HBO Max for a month on the same day.

The Terminal List meanwhile is expected to hit Amazon Prime in early 2022. This comes to us from Variety.