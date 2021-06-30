Chris Pratt is HOT. No, like truly hot. The action star took to Instagram Stories on Monday with some steamy photos from the set of his upcoming project, Amazon's The Terminal List﻿. Minnesota-born and Washington-raised, Chris Pratt appears to be melting in Los Angeles' 105 degree heat.

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. Pratt stars and executive produces the drama that is based on the book series written by former Navy SEAL, Jack Carr. The series consists of three books so far: the Terminal List, True Believer and Savage Son.

The Terminal List will be Chris Pratt's first series-regular role since he wrapped NBC's ensemble comedy Parks and Recreation. Pratt's career launched ever higher since with roles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and two Jurassic World films. The Terminal List cast includes Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Alexis Louder, Tom Amandes, JD Pardo, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jared Shaw, Catherine Dyer, and Remi Adeleke. The series is slated to debut on the streaming service next year.

In the meantime, be sure to catch The Tomorrow War﻿ this Friday July 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis reads, "The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

The cast also includes Betty Gilpin (The Hunt), Sam Richardson (Veep) and Edwin Hodge (The Purge). Zach Dean (24 Hours to Live) penned the screenplay.

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the news of the streaming release was first announced. "Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings such dynamic star power to the film, along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans." I know where I'll be Friday night!