The Terminator is getting an anime series on Netflix from the writer of The Batman. As Netflix expands its slate of original anime offerings, the streamer has now partnered with Genisys and Dark Fate producer Skydance and Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) to develop The Terminator Anime Series based on the sci-fi action movie franchise. Mattson Tomlin, who worked on the screenplay for The Batman and wrote the Netflix superhero movie Project Power, will serve as showrunner and executive produce.

The most terrifying killing machine in sci-fi history is back, just like it promised. Project Power’s Mattson Tomlin and legendary anime studio Production I.G are teaming up for an animated series set in the Terminator universe. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

"The Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created-and has only grown more relevant to our world over time," said John Derderian, Netflix's vice president of Japan and anime. "The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can't wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans."

Tomlin added: "Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts."

A wildly successful franchise, The Terminator began with the original movie in 1984 from director James Cameron. It starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a killer robot sent back through time to exterminate the mother of the man who will one day lead the rebellion against the machines. Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn also starred. The movie spawned several sequels over the years, with the sixth movie of the series, Terminator: Dark Fate, releasing in theaters in 2019.

The Terminator has been adapted for the small screen before as well. In 2008, the television spinoff Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles premiered on Fox with Summer Glau playing a new model of Terminator sent back to protect John Connor during his teenage years. Game of Thrones star Lena Headey co-starred as Sarah Connor with Thomas Dekker playing John. The series ultimately lasted for two seasons, though it had high ratings and mostly positive reviews. As an animated series won't cost quite as much to produce, the anime has better odds of enjoying a longer run.

"I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning the 'Terminator' into an animated series," Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, president and CEO of Production I.G, said of the upcoming series. "His response was 'Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?' At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!"

There will be plenty more for anime fans to anticipate on Netflix. Other anime series in the works at Netflix include new adaptations based on the video games Splinter Cell and Tomb Raider. Anime spinoffs for the live-action Netflix movie Army of the Dead and TV series The Witcher are also in development at the streamer. This news comes to us from Variety.