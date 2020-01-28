The Thing remake is on the way. But this time around, things are going to be a bit different. Two adaptations of John W. Campbell's original story, Who Goes There? have made it to screen before. 1951's The Thing From Another World, directed by Christian Nyby, as well as John Carpenter's 1982 classic The Thing. Now, Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have partnered for a new adaptation that will be utilizing Campbell's full, unpublished novel titled Frozen Hell.

This all stems from a Kickstarter launched by John Betancourt in 2018. Campbell originally published Who Goes There? in 1938 as a novella. Campbell did, however, have material for a full novel that was never published and had been lost to time. Betancourt uncovered the novel and launched a Kickstarter to get it published. Here's how Betancourt explains it in the Kickstarter.

"In 1938, acclaimed science fiction author John W. Campbell published the novella Who Goes There?, about a team of scientists in Antarctica who discover and are terrorized by a monstrous, shape-shifting alien entity. The story would later be adapted into John Carpenter's iconic movie The Thing (following an earlier film adaptation in 1951). The published novella was actually an abridged version of Campbell's original story, called Frozen Hell, which had to be shortened for publication. The Frozen Hell manuscript remained unknown and unpublished for decades, and it was only recently rediscovered."

Recently, John Betancourt updated the Kickstarter page, revealing that Blumhouse and Universal have put a new adaptation of The Thing, which will utilize the entirety of Frozen Hell, on the fast track. Producer Alan Donnes shared the information on Facebook, which was relayed by Betancourt on the Kickstarter page. Here's what Donnes had to say.

"It's official! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of The Thing but with additional chapters of John Campbell's groundbreaking novel Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell's full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO's The Thing From Another World, John Carpenter's classic The Thing and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?"

There is no word on casting yet or who might be tapped to direct. Blumhouse is responsible for franchises such as The Purge and Paranormal Activity, as well as movies such as Get Out and Split. In recent years, they've been taking cracks at existing IP, with 2018's Halloween and this year's Fantasy Island serving as a couple of examples. The Thing is now their latest journey into that arena.

Both previous adaptations are considered classics in their own right, by John Carpenter's The Thing, in particular, has become a beloved work for sci-fi and horror fans. So the notion of a remake may be unsettling for some. But John Carpenter's version of The Thing was a remake. Aside from the two direct adaptations, a prequel, also titled The Thing, was released in 2011. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via the Frozen Hell Kickstarter page.