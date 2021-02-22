Last year Vice Press had the honor of working with Bottleneck Gallery on their line of Lenticular prints and this week the company will be working with them once again to release another piece of cinema history - The Thing by legendary poster artist, Drew Struzan.

Well known to John Carpenter and cinema fans alike, Drew Struzan's iconic imagery for The Thing comes to life in these amazing lenticular prints. Vice Press has worked closely with the original source images to ensure that the art is replicated to the highest quality and have posted a great video of the prototype you can see below it in all its true glory.

Following their previous lenticular release, Vice Press is currently offering two versions:

A thinner (1mm), flexible PET lenticular print mounted on dense paper backing

A thick lenticular print (4mm), akin to plexi-glass, called polystyrene. We call this one Lenticular Plex for differentiation.

All versions of The Thing by Drew Struzan will be available Thursday the 25th of February at 5pm GMT/ 12pm EST EXCLUSIVELY at Vice-Press.com.

3D Lenticular

1mm PET mounted on high density paper backing

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 300

Includes hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

Approx $100

3D Lenticular Plex

4mm Polystyrene

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 150

Includes hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

Approx $200

Collaboration with Bottleneck Gallery

Estimated to ship June/July 2021. The images above are a mockup to demonstrate the 3D effect, actual prints will differ. All lenticular prints ship flat and cannot be combined with any other order. All UK orders will be shipped from the UK by Vice Press. All International orders will be shipped from the USA by Bottleneck Gallery. See Bottleneck Gallery's Lenticular Prints FAQ for more information.