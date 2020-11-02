Tom Hardy and Pete Davidson are set to lead a new Vietnam War movie. The Things They Carried has been presented to buyers at the American Film Market, with Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) set to direct. The movie is based on Tim O'Brien's 1990 book of the same name.

According to multiple reports, Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Tom Hardy (Venom), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island), Bill Skarsgard (IT), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Moises Arias (Monos), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria) are all set to star. The book was a collection of short stories centered on a platoon of soldiers on the front line of the war. That being the case, there is said to be no real lead in the adaptation. A synopsis was revealed, which reads as follows.

"'The Things They Carried' tells the story of the young men of Alpha Company, a platoon of American soldiers sent to fight on the ground during the Vietnam War. Trekking from village to village amidst chaos and confusion, the young men struggle to navigate a growing labyrinth of physical, mental, and emotional terrains as they battle for the survival of their sanity, innocence, and each other. Driven by the same imaginative instinct for storytelling that made O'Brien's groundbreaking work a beloved classic, "The Things They Carried" is a powerful and moving meditation on fear and courage, guilt and loss, grief and longing, redemption and love, and the profound weight of the things we must all carry through our lives."

Production is expected to begin in early 2021, with filming taking place in Thailand. Oscar-nominee Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan) is set to pen the screenplay. Tom Hardy's production company Hardy Son & Baker is behind the project alongside MJZ. David Zander, Hardy and Dean Baker are on board to produce, with Amy T. Hu executive producing. Rupert Sanders had this to say.

"The Things They Carried is a beautifully crafted work and one of the most viscerally evocative books I have ever read. For me, it transcends its subject of young men at war and explores the landscape of deep human emotions that reside within all of us. We live in such turbulent times, and the themes of love, fear, and mortality that Tim explored thirty years ago still resonate today, maybe even more powerfully. I am so excited about the cast we have put together, we have not seen this many young stars from different backgrounds sharing the screen since the days of Platoon or The Outsiders."

This represents a truly stacked A-list cast taking on some heralded source material. Tim O'Brien served in the Vietnam War and the book is semi-autobiographical. The book was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, winning the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Tom Hardy, meanwhile, remains quite busy. Aside from this, he is reprising his role as Eddie Brock in next year's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. MadRiver is handling global sales for rights to the movie. This news was first reported by Deadline.