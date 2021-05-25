A new image courtesy of HBO gives us our first look at Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie and Divergent actor Theo James as the lead couple at the heart of The Time Traveler's Wife. As well as confirming that the series is now in production, with Steven Moffat and David Nutter at the helm, the image gives us an idea of the chemistry between the pair as they navigate love in the time of time travel.

Love > time. #TheTimeTravelersWife, starring Theo James and Rose Leslie, is officially in production. An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat and directed by David Nutter, is coming soon to @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/yPPcyCpvbY — HBO (@HBO) May 18, 2021

Rose Leslie and Theo James will play main characters Clare and Henry, with the story following the couple, who have known each other since Clare was six and Henry was 36. They were married when Clare was 23 and Henry was 31. Impossible but true, because Henry is one of the first people diagnosed with Chrono-Displacement Disorder: periodically his genetic clock resets and he finds himself misplaced in time, pulled to moments of emotional gravity from his life, past and future. His disappearances are spontaneous, his experiences unpredictable, alternately harrowing and amusing.

Clare and Henry's story unfolds from both points of view, depicting the effects of time travel on their marriage and their passionate love for each other. They attempt to live normal lives, pursuing familiar goals: steady jobs, good friends, children of their own. All of this is threatened by something they can neither prevent nor control, making their story intensely moving and entirely unforgettable.

Published in 2003, The Time Traveler's Wife was very well-received by critics, eventually becoming a bestseller and winning the Exclusive Books Boeke Prize and a British Book Award. The source material has been adapted for live action before, with 2009's The Time Traveler's Wife starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. The big screen outing received mixed reviews, with fans of the book no doubt excited to see what HBO can do with a serial adaptation.

HBO's upcoming take on the time-jumping love story of Henry and Clare will be led by former Doctor Who showrunner and writer Steven Moffat, who is on board as an executive producer alongside Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin. Moffat, who also co-created the acclaimed BBC series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, clearly has an affinity for time travel stories, and should be more than adept at transferring The Time Traveler's Wife from page to screen.

Adapting the novel is something that Moffat has wanted to do for some time; "This is a dream project for me," Moffat shared. "I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger's extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now."

Director David Nutter meanwhile has several well-known titles under his belt, including the likes of Game of Thrones, The Pacific, The X-Files, and several CW superhero shows such as The Flash and Arrow. No release date has yet been set for HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife, but the series is expected to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.