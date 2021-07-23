The Tomorrow War 2 is reportedly already in the works. Recently premiering on Amazon Prime Video, the movie was originally slated for a theatrical release before Amazon picked up the sci-fi action thriller from Skydance for $200 million. The move also follows the streamer previously picking up Tom Clancy's Without Remorse from Skydance in an effort to launch new movie franchises for the streamer.`

The report was first published by Deadline, and neither Amazon nor Skydance have provided an official comment. This project is also in the early stages of development and because of that, there isn't any other information to share, such as possible plot details, though we can presume that the battle to save the future from the invading White Spikes may not have come to an end just yet.

Deadline also reports that the key members of The Tomorrow War cast and creative team are also expected to return, at least that's the plan at Amazon Studios. This would include director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean, along with the first Tomorrow War's stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons.

The high viewership of The Tomorrow War likely played a huge role in getting Amazon to order another movie so quickly. Earlier in the week, Pratt took to Instagram to celebrate the movie's success, thanking all of the fans for tuning in to the new release over the 4th of July weekend. Though he's already got major roles in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, Pratt seems to now have another big franchise role set up for himself as well.

"CONGRATULATIONS! YOU DID IT! You have made The Tomorrow War a HOME RUN win! Happy 4th of July!" Chris Pratt wrote in the caption. "Thank YOU to everyone who watched The Tomorrow War this weekend. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records. #1 streaming film in the world!! And we could not have done that without each and everyone of you. Thank you all for joining us on this adventure! Happy 4th!!"

The official account for The Tomorrow War responded: "We couldn't have defeat[ed] the White Spikes without our fellow soldiers."

And Amazon Prime Video added, "Not only did you crush White Spikes, you crushed records! Congratulations Chris!"

The Tomorrow War focuses on a war set 30 years in the future with the humans of Earth losing badly to a deadly species of space aliens known as White Spikes. Their only hope for survival is to head three decades back into the past to recruit new soldiers to jump forward in time to help even the odds. Dan Forrester (Pratt), a biology teacher and former Army Ranger, help lead the humans' efforts to save the world with the help of the future version of a familiar face from the past.

Following its release on July 2, The Tomorrow War is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. There's no word yet on when the sequel might begin production or when fans can expect to see it premiere on the streaming service. This news comes to us from Deadline.