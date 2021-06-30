While The Tomorrow War is not scheduled to debut until July, director Chris McKay has high hopes for his sci-fi action outing, and has his fingers crossed that it will spawn a sequel. McKay reveals that he would relish the opportunity to continue building on the world and more specifically the time travel aspects of The Tomorrow War, even likening the franchise potential to that of The Purge.

"I hope that Amazon wants to make a sequel to this movie, because I think it'll be a lot of fun. I think there's a lot of story on the table from a time travel perspective, from a world-building perspective from the White Spikes. So, there's a lot of things that I think we can mess with and have a lot fun. It's like what they did with The Purge or something like that, where it's like they start with a really interesting concept and now the next movie and the next movie get to sort of play with those things and explore those things and blow them out. To me, there's a lot more to this world, even from a design standpoint, from the stuff we designed and stuff like that. So, I'm hoping that that's something they'll [Amazon] will want to do."

The Tomorrow War is built on the kind of high concept that sci-fi action classics are made of, beginning when the world is stunned by the arrival of a group of time travelers who have travelled from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Though we have yet to see how The Tomorrow War shakes out, and whether humanity will once again be saved by the broad shoulders and immature quips of Chris Pratt, the concept certainly leaves a lot of room for more stories, with the time travel allowing all manner of twists and turns should Chris McKay be given the opportunity to helm a follow-up.

Led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War stars the likes of Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. The project is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner, and written by Zach Dean.

The Tomorrow War was originally set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, but, amid the ongoing global health crisis, distribution rights were acquired by Amazon Studios with the platform looking to boost their cinematic output. The Tomorrow War is scheduled for digital release on July 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. This comes to us courtesy of The Beard and Bald Podcast.