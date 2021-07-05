After launching this weekend on Amazon Prime,The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay is anxious to return to this action-packed sci-fi world for a sequel, and now reveals that a potential follow-up would explore the origins of the creatures. Should he be given the opportunity, McKay plans to build upon the foundations laid in the first movie, which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

"We had such a fun design process. We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or raised, and how they were maybe being used. I like world-building experiments, especially when you have the potential of some kind of time travel. I think that a sequel could go in a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the whitespikes in their world and where they came from, and what their purpose was, and all of that kind of thing. So yeah, I think that could be a lot of fun. And with this cast, too, we're just getting started."

In The Tomorrow War the world is stunned by the arrival of a group of time travelers who have travelled from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War co- stars the likes of Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. The project is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner, and written by Zach Dean.

The Tomorrow War features the kind of high concept that could certainly be utilized and adapted for further adventures, teasing a world far beyond what is shown in the first movie. With the plot hinging on that ol' science fiction trope, time travel, the possibilities are near-enough endless, with McKay able to explore all manner of different timelines and outcomes as he sees fit.

Chris McKay himself has already touched on this saying, "I think there's a lot of story on the table from a time travel perspective, from a world-building perspective from the White Spikes. So, there's a lot of things that I think we can mess with and have a lot fun. It's like what they did with The Purge or something like that, where it's like they start with a really interesting concept and now the next movie and the next movie get to sort of play with those things and explore those things and blow them out." Whether the filmmaker will get the chance to crate the franchise he so desperately wants remains to be seen, but he sounds determined to work with Amazon and make it happen.

The Tomorrow War was originally set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, but, amid the ongoing global health crisis, distribution rights were acquired by Amazon Studios with the platform looking to boost their cinematic output. The Tomorrow War is available to watch now having been released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.

