Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to Skydance Media's The Tomorrow War. The movie was originally set to be distributed in theaters from Paramount Pictures. Instead, it represents yet another potential blockbuster that has shifted to streaming. The movie comes from director Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) and stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) in the leading role.

Described as a "global sci-fi actioner," The Tomorrow War will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021. This is just the latest major acquisition by Amazon over the last year. With theaters still trying to get back on their feet, the company has shelled out millions for major titles. Some examples include Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America and Without Remorse, which stars Michael B. Jordan and arrives later this month. This particular deal is reportedly in the $200 million range. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, had this to say in a statement.

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world. Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings such dynamic star power to the film, along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

The Tomorrow War sees the world stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. If humanity hopes to survive, soldiers and civilians from the present must be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). He is determined to save the world for his young daughter and teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. Director Chris McKay had this to say.

"I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that's increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

The cast also includes Betty Gilpin (The Hunt), Sam Richardson (Veep) and Edwin Hodge (The Purge). Zach Dean (24 Hours to Live) penned the screenplay. Skydance CEO David Ellison had this to say.

"It is fantastic to once again partner with Amazon to release another film from the Skydance canon. Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must-see events and with Chris Pratt headlining, everything goes up to another level."

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner serve as producers. Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer. The Tomorrow War arrives July 2 from Amazon and Skydance.