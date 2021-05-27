Quite a few movies have been delayed over the past year and a half. Among them was Paramount's The Tomorrow War. The film is set to release this summer and its Twitter account has recently released epic motion posters for its characters. The sci-fi adventure, which was set to release in theaters last winter, will instead be released digitally on Amazon Prime July 2, 2021. You can check out the posters down below.

The Tomorrow War is about Dan Forester a school teacher and a family man (played by Chris Pratt) who is recruited by a group of time travelers from the year 2051 to fight off an alien invasion in the future that humanity is losing. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The film is directed by Chris McKay in his live-action film debut. McKay is an Emmy winner known for helming The Lego Batman Movie and was previously set to direct a solo Nightwing movie for WB (https://movieweb.com/nightwing-movie-director-chris-mckay/). Amazon acquired the distribution rights from paramount for a whopping $200 million. Amazon seems to be very confident in its investment. Here's what amazon studios head Jennifer Salke had to say about the film

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world. Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt who brings such dynamic star power to the film along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

A first look teaser for The Tomorrow War was released in April and a trailer was released earlier this week. Judging from the first look and motion posters, the film does look promising. It has a star-studded lineup comprising of big names like Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck, Dexter), J. K. Simmons (Whiplash, Invincible), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), and the likes of Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner serve as producers along with Pratt executive producing. Behind the camera are Zach Dean as Writer, Larry Fong (300, Watchmen) as Director of Photography, and Lorne Balfe (MissionImpossible: Fallout) as Music Director. With such a talented cast both front and behind the screen, the Tomorrow war should prove to be a blockbuster hit for Amazon. Before you go read what Chris McKay had to say about his movie

He's bringing the fight to them. @EdwinHodge is ready for duty when #TheTomorrowWar premieres July 2. pic.twitter.com/jnx1q9U6mM — TheTomorrowWar (@TheTomorrowWar) May 23, 2021

"I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that's increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me ... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

The future has a message for you. Don’t take it lightly. #TheTomorrowWar is coming July 2. pic.twitter.com/ojPeXXdB3F — TheTomorrowWar (@TheTomorrowWar) May 22, 2021