Several new images from Amazon's The Tomorrow War show Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and the rest of the ensemble cast preparing for, well, war. A war that presumably is happening tomorrow. In actual fact, The Tomorrow Waris set in the near future, and focuses on humanity's war against an alien invasion, hoping to win it by using scientists' new ability to draft soldiers from the past to the war.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Pratt is looking typically heroic in several shots as he wields guns, hangs out of a helicopter, and looks pensively off into the distance as he no doubt ponders the folly of man and whether we as a species can emerge victorious against the alien invaders. Also shown in the images are the likes of Yvonne Strahovski and Sam Richardson as some of Pratt's fellow soldiers. This is just a few members of the cast which also includes J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

Director Chris McKay has since praised the cast and crew for working so hard during such a trying time and teased the mishmash of genres that is The Tomorrow War."I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that's increasingly rare," McKay said. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

Directed by Chris McKay, written by Zach Dean and produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner, The Tomorrow War has a deliciously high concept, and includes a lot of sci-fi tropes that are ripe for this kind of action movie. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the movie's distribution rights were recently acquired by Amazon Studios (reportedly for an eye-watering $200 million) due to the ongoing global situation.

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the news of the streaming release was first announced. "Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings such dynamic star power to the film, along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans." The Tomorrow War is scheduled to be digitally released on July 2, 2021, on Prime Video.