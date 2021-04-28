The first footage from Amazon's The Tomorrow War gives us a (very brief) glimpse of what's to come when Jurassic Worldand Guardians of the GalaxyChris Pratt goes up against alien invaders. While fleeting, the newly released footage looks suitably epic as the fate of a futuristic war rests upon one man's abilities to confront the ghosts of his past.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Directed by The Lego Movie's Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut, The Tomorrow War is being produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner, and written by Zach Dean. Starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, The Tomorrow War's deliciously high sci-fi concept is sure to provide some much-needed entertainment, and will no doubt prove to be very popular when it becomes available to stream in homes everywhere.

Director Chris McKay has since praised the cast and crew for working so hard during such a trying time and teased the blend of genres that makes up The Tomorrow War. "I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that's increasingly rare," McKay said. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the project is a huge investment for Amazon Studios, who purchased distribution rights for a reported $200 million. "The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the news of the streaming release was first announced.

"Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings such dynamic star power to the film, along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

Audiences don't have to wait too long before finding out whether Chris Pratt's unlikely solider manages to save the world or not, with The Tomorrow War scheduled to be digitally released on July 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.