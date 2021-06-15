With less than a month left before release, Amazon has released the final trailer for their blockbuster sci-fi time travel thriller The Tomorrow War. The trailer contains widespread destruction, time travel, terrifying aliens, and plenty of eye-popping CGI sci-fi imagery. Previously titled Ghost Draft, The Tomorrow War was supposed to release last year. But due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it had to be delayed. It will now be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021. Here is what the official synopsis reads,

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The trailer begins with Chris Pratt's Dan asking his father (J.K. Simmons) for help. The father and son duo seem to have a strained relationship. We also get to see Dan spending some touching moments with his daughter and wife (Betty Gilpin). Soon, some soldiers appear from the sky and ask for help to defeat an alien army in the future. We also get to see the reptilian-looking aliens with sharp teeth and a loud screech. Sam Richardson provides some well-needed comic relief.

Chris McKay directs the film in his live-action debut. McKay is an Emmy winner best known for directing The Lego Batman Movie and was previously attached to a solo Nightwing movie. Zach Dean has penned the screenplay.

Amazon acquired the distribution rights from Paramount for a staggering $200 million. A first look teaser for The Tomorrow War was released in April and a trailer followed shortly after. Judging from what we have seen till now, the film does look promising. The Tomorrow War comprises a stacked star cast featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck, Dexter), J. K. Simmons (Whiplash, Invincible), Betty Gilpin (GLOW) and Sam Richardson, Keith Powers, Edwin Hodge, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Jasmine Mathews. Here's what Chris McKay says about his upcoming film.

"I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that's increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me ... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner are producing The Tomorrow War along with Pratt as executive producer. Larry Fong (300, Watchmen) is the Director of Photography, and Lorne Balfe (Mission Impossible: Fallout) the Music Director. The Tomorrow War streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from July 02, 2021.