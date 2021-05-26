Chris Pratt is once again guarding the galaxy in the newest trailer for Amazon's upcoming sci-fi action outing, The Tomorrow War. The fate of a futuristic war rests upon Pratts' broad shoulders, as he travels through time in order to battle against extra-terrestrial invaders who threaten humanity's future.

The deliciously high concept story begins when the world is stunned by the arrival of a group of time travelers who travelled from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Directed by The Lego Movie's Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut, The Tomorrow War stars the likes of Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, alongside Chris Pratt. The project is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner, and written by Zach Dean, and is sure to delight sci-fi and action fans when it hits the streaming platform in July.

The Tomorrow War was originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures but was scooped up by Amazon Prime, amid the ongoing global situation. The project is a huge investment for Amazon Studios, who purchased distribution rights for a reported $200 million. "The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the news of the streaming release was first announced.

"Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings such dynamic star power to the film, along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

The allure of Chris Pratt continuing his blockbuster dominance as an A-list action star, and the promise of explosive and exciting set pieces as humanity battles aliens in the future, should provide Amazon with another big hit when The Tomorrow War becomes available to stream in homes everywhere.

"I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie... something that's increasingly rare," McKay recently said of his first live action directing experience. "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer." The Tomorrow War scheduled to be digitally released on July 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.