Elijah Wood has reportedly boarded The Toxic Avenger, the upcoming reboot of the cult classic Troma movie in the works at Legendary Pictures. Previously, it was announced that Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) would be starring in the lead role as a new incarnation of the titular vigilante. An unconfirmed report from The Illuminerdi now states that Wood has been cast as the movie's villain, a corrupt executive and the boss of Dinklage's character.

Per the report, here's the character description for the role Elijah Wood is said to be playing: "Leonine hair and eerie plastic surgery. Evil head of the shady company Garb X. He has no regard for the well being of anyone but himself and embarks on a murderous spree to become as powerful as Toxie. His ego is bolstered by his standing amongst the towns officials but in reality he lives in fear of the underworld gang he's indebted to."

While nothing has been confirmed at this point, the rumor is plausible given Wood's relationship with the reboot's director Macon Blair. The pair previously collaborated on the Netflix movie I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore. After Peter Dinklage was cast in the lead role as Winston, the man who becomes Toxie as a result of a chemical accident, Wood would also take to Twitter to express his excitement. It would be no surprise that he's reportedly set to star in the movie alongside Dinklage as well.

A new logline for the reboot reads: "Based on the 1984 cult classic of the same name. Set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power hungry employer refuses to pay for. After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him."

Meanwhile, Jacob Tremblay has also been cast as Winston's son. The character's origin story is very different to how he was presented in the original movie, which starred Mark Torgl as Melvin Ferd, a young single man who still lives with his mother. The circumstances surrounding how he falls into the toxic waste has also been changed, as in Melvin's case, it was a prank gone wrong. What Melvin and Dinklage's Winston have in common is that both have jobs as a janitor at a health club and are depicted as total weaklings until their respective transformations into the mutated vigilante.

The Toxic Avenger reboot will reportedly start filming later this month in Bulgaria. Macon Blair wrote the screenplay in addition to serving as director. Original Toxic Avenger creators Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment are also on board as producers. A release date hasn't yet been set for the movie, but if the rumors are accurate, we're likely to find out some more information in an official manner soon. This news was first published by The Illuminerdi.