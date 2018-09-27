A possessed RV is at the center of this month's horror release The Toybox. It arrived in select theaters starting September 21, which is being followed by a Blu-ray, DVD and VOD release later in the year. To usher in this terrifying ride, we have an exclusive clip featuring star Denise Richards, who is genuinely spooked by what has been going on inside this haunted recreational vehicle.

Jennifer is excited to hit the road with her family for their annual summer trip, but it's not going the way she planned. Her brood is traveling in a used RV, bringing along her husband's estranged dad and brother. If that wasn't intense enough of a situation, Richards convinces her husband to pick up a stranded young woman named Samantha, who has broken down on the side of the road with her brother.

With the group even bigger now, this RV full of irritated passengers find themselves driving into the middle of nowhere. The RV suddenly has a mind of its own, crashes itself, and leaves Jennifer and her party stranded under a scorching sun in the isolated desert.

As the day pushes on, these unsuspecting travelers are blindsided by a bunch of truly terrible secrets that are found to be resting within the walls of this possessed RV. They must forget their differences and band together if they ever plan on surviving this trip from Hell.

In our exclusive clip, we see a truly terrified Jennifer, as played by Denise Richards, sitting quietly at the dining table in the RV. Her husband Steve, played by Jeff Denton, tries to calm her down, hoping to take her into the back bedroom so she can get some rest. As Jenny takes a seat on the bed, she grabs her husband's hand, pulling him back. She doesn't want to be left alone with, 'Her.'

Steve doesn't know what she is talking about, 'Who?' Jennifer becomes increasingly worried that she will be stranded alone in the RV. She answers ominously, 'The girl on the TV.' Steve doesn't come right out and say it, but he definitely thinks his wife is losing her mind.

He wants her to lye down and rest for a couple of minutes. He needs to go outside and take care of some business, but Jen is worried that Steve isn't coming back. He promises that he'll return within seconds. But she knows better, 'We're not going to make it.'

Steve promises that he's going to get the RV out of the desert. But being a horror movie, we can probably guess that isn't going to happen right away. Jennifer knows this, and slides off the bed and to the floor contemplating her doom.

The Toybox pairs 90s it girl Denise Richards with 2000s bad girl Mischa Barton, who stars as Samantha. We don't get to see Barton in this sneak peek, but she's outside, waiting to flee this desert hell with the rest of the family. Joining Denise Richards, Mischa Barton and Jeff Denton are Matt Mercer, Brian Nagel, Greg Violand, Malika Michelle, David H. Greathouse, and Katie Keene.

The ToyBox is directed by Tom Nagel from a screenplay written by Jeff Denton. Jeff Miller and the Nagel Brothers contributed to the story. The Nagel brothers produced along with Miller (through Millman Productions) and Denton. Jim Jacobsen, Eric Brenner, and Ronnie D. Lee are executive producers. You can check out the chilling first clip from The Toybox, which finds Denise Richards totally terrified, arriving this Friday in theaters from Skyline Entertainment.