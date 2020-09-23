The second, much longer trailer has now dropped for writer and director Aaron Sorkin's political drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Boasting an all-star cast, Sorkin's telling of this timely true story about a group of countercultural protestors during the 1960s could not be coming at a more appropriate time and looks like it could well be one of most gripping cinematic experiences of the year.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on real events and tells the true story of the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants, who were charged by the federal government with conspiracy, arising from the countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The official synopsis for The Trial of the Chicago 7 reads: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest-including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale-were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

Sorkin has amassed a very impressive cast for the project, which includes the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan), Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Jeremy Strong (The Big Short), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce), Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), William Hurt (A History of Violence), and Michael Keaton (Spotlight).

The trailer demonstrates Cohen's ability beyond the comedic roles that made him famous, while Redmayne once again proves his talent, changing his voice so distinctly that it's hard to believe it's even him. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II meanwhile looks to be putting in another scene-stealing performance, with the actor once again exhibiting why his star is on the rise.

Netflix recently purchased The Trial of the Chicago 7, with the streaming giant reportedly paying a staggering $56 million for the movie. The initial plan was for the movie to be distributed by Paramount, with plans previously in place for the movie and to receive a theatrical release in a host of international markets. These plans were sadly squashed by the ongoing global circumstances, with a deal being finalized that will bring the movie straight to people at home. Along with the move to Netflix, The Trial of The Chicago 7 is being released in October, suggesting that the streaming giant has awards season in their sights.

As well as penning the script, The Trial of the Chicago 7 finds master screenwriter Aaron Sorkin taking the director's chair for only the second time in his career. Sorkin has discussed the relevance of the movie, revealing that he has even made slight changes to the script as real-life events continued to unfold. "The movie was relevant when we were making it," Sorkin said recently. "We didn't need it to get more relevant, but it did. The polarization, the militarization of the police, the fear of Black activists, even the intramural battle between the left and the far left. To say nothing about [Black Panther] Fred Hampton being murdered by the police during the trial. At this performance the role of Mayor Daley is being played by Donald Trump."

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is due for release on Netflix on October 16, 2020. This comes to us from Netflix's official YouTube channel.