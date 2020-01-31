Jim Carrey seems to feel The Truman Show is the most likely of all his classic movies to get a modern retelling, and now he even has an idea for a potential sequel. In the new Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey plays the villainous Dr. Robotnik, and the actor has been promoting the movie in a new round of interviews.

Speaking with Collider, Jim Carrey was directly asked which one of his classic comedy movies from the '90s he thought would be the first to be remade in today's era of reboots and remakes. Feeling its story is probably more relevant now than ever, Carrey responds with The Truman Show, and his reasoning for it makes a lot of sense.

"I think Truman Show is something that exists on a micro level now. You know, it was kind of a story about that on a macro level. But now everybody has a subscriber channel, and everybody has their own little Truman Show world, so there's something to be had there."

Directed by Peter Weir, The Truman Show starred Carrey as Truman Burbank, a man raised from birth by a corporation with every moment of his life captured for a global reality TV series. He is completely unaware his entire world is fake, with everything from his friends, jobs, and relationships all scripted by television producers. Once Truman realizes he's trapped in a phony world for everyone on the planet to see, he becomes horrified and wants out. In the end of the movie - SPOILER ALERT - Truman manages to reach the edge of the "set," leaving through an exit door to finally enter the real world before the credits start to roll.

Like many people who remember watching The Truman Show back in 1998, Carrey also can't help but be curious about what happened with his character following the end of the movie. At the time, reality television was not quite the phenomenon that it would become just a few years later. The rise of the internet and smartphones have also led to people across the world starting their own Truman-style reality shows on YouTube and Facebook, completely changing the dynamic of how one might view something like The Truman Show today. From Carrey's point of view, this spells very bad news for Truman, as here's what he sees happening to the character after he leaves his own reality TV series.

"I often think and am asked about what I think would've happened to Truman when he goes outside the wall. And it took me a while to realize that basically, he was alone out there too, because everybody went back inside. They all wanted to be in the dome."

That's certainly a very depressing update on life after The Truman Show for Truman Burbank, so perhaps it's just best to leave the classic movie be. Still, there will be plenty of other roles for Carrey to come in the future. Soon you can catch Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog when it hits theaters on Feb. 14. This news comes to us from Collider on YouTube.